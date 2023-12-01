Anand Mahindra on Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur', says ‘pride of country multiplies’
Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra praises director Ronnie Screwvala for his movie 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of Sam Manekshaw.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated that Sam Bahadur's advance bookings have been much better than Vicky Kaushal's earlier films.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel in a post on X stated that it is a well researched and detailed film based on life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Industry tracker Sacnilk predicted that Sam Bahadur may earn ₹6 crore in India net on its first day.
Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore, according to OTTPlay. ‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. This film will cover over 3,000 screens today.
