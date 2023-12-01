Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra praised director Ronnie Screwvala for his movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ that released in theatres today, December 1.

The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery.

In a post on X Anand Mahindra said, “There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes. Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self belief of people multiplies.

He acknowledged that more heroes emerge when people know that their courageous efforts will be honoured. He drew parallels with Hollywood that is renowned for the creation of this virtuous cycle for over a century.

He was in all praise for the movie and noted that ‘gazab ka banda, sab ka banda’ song rightly suggests the same.

Moreover, He suggested that the movie isn’t flawless that it isn't perfect emulation but the lead character Vicky Kaushal transformation into Sam Bahadur is exceptional and praise worthy, equivalent to ‘award-winning characterisation.’ He further gave the message, “Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero."