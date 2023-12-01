Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra praised director Ronnie Screwvala for his movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ that released in theatres today, December 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery.

Also read: Animal Box Office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's to cross ₹ 100 crore, challenge Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan In a post on X Anand Mahindra said, "There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes. Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self belief of people multiplies.

Also read: Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 1: Check how much Vicky Kaushal's movie is expected to earn on release day He acknowledged that more heroes emerge when people know that their courageous efforts will be honoured. He drew parallels with Hollywood that is renowned for the creation of this virtuous cycle for over a century.

He was in all praise for the movie and noted that ‘gazab ka banda, sab ka banda’ song rightly suggests the same.

Also read: Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal - who's winning? Moreover, He suggested that the movie isn't flawless that it isn't perfect emulation but the lead character Vicky Kaushal transformation into Sam Bahadur is exceptional and praise worthy, equivalent to 'award-winning characterisation.' He further gave the message, "Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated that Sam Bahadur's advance bookings have been much better than Vicky Kaushal's earlier films.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel in a post on X stated that it is a well researched and detailed film based on life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Industry tracker Sacnilk predicted that Sam Bahadur may earn ₹6 crore in India net on its first day.

Also read: Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Sam Manekshaw biopic gets highest real occupancy rates from this state Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore, according to OTTPlay. ‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. This film will cover over 3,000 screens today.

