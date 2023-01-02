Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Anand Mahindra shares clip from motivational short film, gives Monday morning advice

Anand Mahindra shares clip from motivational short film, gives Monday morning advice

2 min read . 01:26 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation video is a clip from a short film produced and directed by Meir Kalmanson.

Anand Mahindra has shared an “old video" about holding on to a glass of water, and how the weight of the glass feels like changing as we hold it longer.

In the video a professor is seen holding a glass of water and asking his students how heavy the glass is. Someone assumes it’s eight ounces, someone 12 and someone 16. Then the professor says that the absolute weight of the glass doesn’t matter.

Then, the professor goes on to explain, no matter how heavy the glass of water is, nothing happens if you try to hold it for even a minute. If held for an hour, your arm starts to hurt, and if held all day long, your arm gets numb. It doesn't matter how heavy the glass is; but, the longer you hold it, the heavier it gets.

Life's stressors function similarly to how the glass of water does. “If you think about it for a little while, there’s no problem. If you think about it a little longer, it’s going to hurt. Think about them all day long, and you’ll feel paralysed, incapable of doing anything," the professor goes on to explain.

“Always remember. Put the glass down," concludes the professor.

Anand Mahindra repeats the same quote as his Monday motivational tweet and advises to “put the glass down". Even though it’s an old video, the billionaire businessman says he’s never tired of seeing it. “Especially on Monday mornings. Don’t walk into work still holding it and letting it get heavier," Mahindra adds.

The clip of the video is, in fact, from a short film Live Stress Free, produced and directed by Meir Kalmanson, also known as Meir Kay. Actor Kim Emerson plays the role of the professor, the character he is probably best known for. Emerson has also acted in I Dream Too Much (2015), The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) and A Bread Factory, Part One (2018). Check the complete film here:

Meir Kay's Professor is also known for another motivational video, where he explains priorities and what the most important thing in life is. Watch it here:

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
