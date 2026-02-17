New studios from Birla and Balaji invest in India's crowded content space amid volatility and risk of unsold content
Birla Studios and the Collective Artists Network are focusing on feature films, stressing the importance of building strong IP and differentiated storytelling to navigate market challenges and audience fatigue.
Entertainment industry entities are launching new ventures and verticals that aim to either back films for the big screen or programming for streaming platforms even amid the risks of volatility in the movie business, plateauing OTT subscriptions and unsold content inventory.