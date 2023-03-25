Ananya Pandey to star in new Prime Video original ‘Call Me Bae’1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:44 AM IST
OTT platforms are increasingly relying on the innate urge of Bollywood A-listers to find an audience and reach out to the masses, to expand their subscriber base.
New Delhi: Actor Ananya Pandey will star in a new series to be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video called Call Me Bae. Pandey was last seen in Telugu-Hindi bilingual Liger that had released in cinemas and Johar’s Gehraiyaan that had also streamed on Prime Video.
