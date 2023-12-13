Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street" and “Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989's “Glory," starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

