Angry Pakistanis slam T-Series as Pasoori gets recreated with Arijit Singh for Kartik-Kiara's Satyaprem Ki Katha2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Pakistani social media users are unhappy that T-Series is recreating the hit song Pasoori for a Bollywood film called Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
T-Series has decided to “recreate" the magic of Pasoori, the global blockbuster song originally sung by Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Arijit Singh has sung the recreated version for the upcoming Bollywood film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Now, social media users have reacted to the news as T-Series is all set to launch the new song on June 26.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×