T-Series has decided to “recreate" the magic of Pasoori, the global blockbuster song originally sung by Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Arijit Singh has sung the recreated version for the upcoming Bollywood film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Now, social media users have reacted to the news as T-Series is all set to launch the new song on June 26.

Many of the Twitter users, who are apparently furious that Pasoori is being recreated, come from Pakistan, where the song originally comes from.

“Music - Pakistan Actors - Nepotism Story - Hollywood & Tamil This is how bollywood work," wrote one of the users. “Kabhi apna bhi Kuch bana Lia karo Har waqt dosro ki copy Kartey ho besharmon (Create something on your own. You, shameless people, always copy others)," came from another.

One user wrote, “Tseries has bought rights of all desi songs and is now focused on remaking them thus taking livelihood of new singers, lyricists and upcoming music directors.. they’re keeping listeners away from new creations too.. I am not ready to buy that better originals can’t be created.. (sic)"

Some Pakistani users sarcastically suggested that India should also “copy" their national anthem “Pak Sarzamin" and other patriotic songs like “Dil Dil Pakistan". Reacting to such suggestions, other people answered that Indian composers had already copied those songs and used them in Bollywood movies years back.

Some Pakistani users are unhappy because T-Series mentions Pasoori as a “global hit". They demand that the music company should mention it was a Pakistani hit before becoming a sensation worldwide.

“They wouldn't act in that manner. Of course, it was made by Pakistani singers and artists, but Tseries recognising them would be detrimental to both their nation and the ratings. They must have paid a fortune for Pasoori, I'm certain," came from one user.

Some Indian users tried to hit back at their Pakistani counterparts by saying that, instead of blaming T-Series for recreating the song, they should ask the original creators why they sold out the rights for the song in the first place.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is set to release on June 29.