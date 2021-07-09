Anil Ambani’s studio eyes release of '83', 'Sooryavanshi'

Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt., which has collaborated with Steven Spielberg and is owned by embattled tycoon Anil Ambani, is hoping to release two Hindi-language films in theaters in the next three months, Chief Executive Officer Shibasish Sarkar said in an interview. Theatrical debuts of “83" -- charting the journey of India’s cricket world cup victory in the title year -- and the action flick “Sooryavanshi" have been pushed back multiple times since 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}