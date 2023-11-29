Animal advance booking Day 1: Animal has shown an impressive start with its first-day advance bookings across India. The Hindi version has led the advance bookings with a notable gross of ₹12.36 crore from 7,742 shows and over 4 lakh tickets sold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Telugu version follows suit with a substantial gross of ₹15.57 crores from 993 shows and nearly 1 lakh tickets sold. Tamil and Kannada languages also displayed a promising start with grosses of ₹20.02 lakhs and ₹18.81 lakhs, respectively.

In total, across India, the Bollywood movie garnered a gross of ₹13.95 crore, indicating a wide-scale anticipation for the movie. When looking at the state-wise data, Delhi tops the chart with an extraordinary occupancy rate of 37%, while Telangana is not far behind with an occupancy rate of 26%. Tamil Nadu also shows strong audience interest with a 23% occupancy rate.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film ‘Animal’ earns over ₹ 9 crore in advance booking The revenue from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra stands out, with ₹1.21 crore and ₹1.98 crore, respectively. Gujarat and Karnataka have shown impressive figures as well with grosses of ₹79.44 lakh and ₹1.41 crore, respectively.

The number of shows that are almost full and those filling up fast suggest a high level of enthusiasm for the film. In Delhi, there are 328 shows that are almost full and another 154 that are filling up fast. Maharashtra follows with 163 shows almost full and 180 shows filling up quickly.

Animal made with ₹ 100 crore Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. As per the Hindustan Times, the movie has been made with a budget of ₹100 crore. The movie is set to release on December 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

