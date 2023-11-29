Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie gets massive momentum; check numbers

Animal advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie gets massive momentum; check numbers

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal advance booking Day 1: The Ranbir Kapoor movie has gained a massive momentum ahead of its release on December 1.

Animal advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Animal advance booking Day 1: Animal has shown an impressive start with its first-day advance bookings across India. The Hindi version has led the advance bookings with a notable gross of 12.36 crore from 7,742 shows and over 4 lakh tickets sold.

The Telugu version follows suit with a substantial gross of 15.57 crores from 993 shows and nearly 1 lakh tickets sold. Tamil and Kannada languages also displayed a promising start with grosses of 20.02 lakhs and 18.81 lakhs, respectively.

In total, across India, the Bollywood movie garnered a gross of 13.95 crore, indicating a wide-scale anticipation for the movie. When looking at the state-wise data, Delhi tops the chart with an extraordinary occupancy rate of 37%, while Telangana is not far behind with an occupancy rate of 26%. Tamil Nadu also shows strong audience interest with a 23% occupancy rate.

The revenue from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra stands out, with 1.21 crore and 1.98 crore, respectively. Gujarat and Karnataka have shown impressive figures as well with grosses of 79.44 lakh and 1.41 crore, respectively.

The number of shows that are almost full and those filling up fast suggest a high level of enthusiasm for the film. In Delhi, there are 328 shows that are almost full and another 154 that are filling up fast. Maharashtra follows with 163 shows almost full and 180 shows filling up quickly.

Animal made with 100 crore

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. As per the Hindustan Times, the movie has been made with a budget of 100 crore. The movie is set to release on December 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
