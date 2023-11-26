Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor starrer film collection gains mega numbers even before its release
'Animal' has already sold 52,500 tickets in advance booking, with 43,000 sold across PVR INOX screens and 9,500 across Cinepolis screens.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ box office collection has amassed big numbers even before its release. The movie is set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The makers in a social media post on x stated that a ‘Pre-release’ event of ‘Animal’ will take place in Hyderabad on November 27.
Production house T-Series in a post on X stated, “#Animal Advance bookings open now," on Saturday evening.
Following release of 'Animal' film trailer, film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel posted on social media platform X, that even violence would get afraid to see its new form on screen.
He stated that the film shows highest level of mass, class and drama. Kadeel further stated that Ranbir Kapoor is portrayed as a cerebral assassin in this film while Bobby Deol transforms into a behemoth. He also praised Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The first trailer of the film was recently launched by the makers with extensive violence. The storyline of the film revolves around troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist in the film.
