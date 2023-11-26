Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ box office collection has amassed big numbers even before its release. The movie is set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per early estimates, ‘Animal’ has already minted ₹3.4 crore in advance ticket sales just hours after the advance booking for the film began, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

In less than 24 hours since advance booking opened on Saturday, 90,526 tickets in Hindi language have been sold. A total of 1.1 lakh across all three languages have been booked including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday, revealed the number of tickets the film has sold so far in advance booking. A total of 52,500 tickets were sold across national chains that includes 43,000 sold across PVR INOX screens and 9,500 across the Cinepolis ones.

The makers in a social media post on x stated that a ‘Pre-release’ event of ‘Animal’ will take place in Hyderabad on November 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Production house T-Series in a post on X stated, “#Animal Advance bookings open now," on Saturday evening.

Following release of 'Animal' film trailer, film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel posted on social media platform X, that even violence would get afraid to see its new form on screen.

He stated that the film shows highest level of mass, class and drama. Kadeel further stated that Ranbir Kapoor is portrayed as a cerebral assassin in this film while Bobby Deol transforms into a behemoth. He also praised Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The first trailer of the film was recently launched by the makers with extensive violence. The storyline of the film revolves around troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist in the film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

