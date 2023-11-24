Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film all set to earn ₹50 crore on opening day
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film 'Animal' is set to release on December 1 in multiple languages. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.
