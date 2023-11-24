Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his highly anticipated film of the year ‘Animal’ which will hit the big screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, the romantic crime drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advance bookings for ‘Animal’ started on Sunday, November 26, in India.

The film is expected to earn ₹50 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk reports. Only 3,200 tickets have been sold for 206 locations during the film's early reservations in the US. The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded Animal an 'A' rating (CBFC).

Ranbir made his debut with 2007's "Saawariya" and is regarded as one of the most talented actors of his generation also known for films such as "Barfi!", "Rockstar", "Wake Up Sid", "Raajneeti", and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

The 41-year-old was in the capital for the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Animal" on Thursday. The trailer of "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Age and gender no bar, a massive crowd flocked to the central New Delhi's PVR Plaza to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor, Ranbir. The event was also attended by Sandeep, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Pranav Reddy Vanga.

Hundreds of fans, including college students with banners of 'I love you, RK', patiently waited behind police barricades to meet and greet the team of "Animal" before they made their way to the cinema hall to launch the trailer of the film.

Most of them were able to make it into the iconic theatre through its narrow staircase. The desperation to take a selfie with the stars or shake a hand with another after the event ended also caused pandemonium inside the theatre.

