Animal Box Office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's to cross ₹100 crore, challenge Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan
Animal Box Office collection Day 1: The gangster action drama film 'Animal' is set to release in multiple languages and is expected to open with a collection of at least ₹100 crores gross at the worldwide box office.
Animal Box Office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ has hit the big screens today, December 1. The movie has caught the attention of netizens and amassed huge numbers in advance booking, beating Vicky Kaushal's ‘Sam Bahadur’s' numbers by a big margin that is also set to release in theatres today.
The film is in the race to become the third Bollywood movie to open with a collection of at least ₹100 crores gross at the worldwide box office, as indicated by Sacnilk's advance booking trend data. The advance booking of "Animal" is putting in great competition with Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" which opened to ₹68 crore gross in India.
Animal is expected to gross around ₹100 -115 crore worldwide on the first day while SRK's Pathaan and Jawan minted ₹105 crore and ₹129 crore respectively on their release day.
Telugu-speaking states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are leading the pre-sales of the film. The lead is followed by the national capital, Delhi. At the overseas box office, Animal is projected to earn ₹41 to ₹50 crore on the first day.
On its opening day, Animal is expected to mint ₹50-60 crore gross in the Hindi version and is likely to record at least Rs10 crore gross in the dubbed Telugu version. Sacnilk further projected overall domestic opening to be at least ₹65 crore gross.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, stated, “ #Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER."
The gangster action drama film will be released in theatres in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, the romantic crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.
