Animal Box Office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' has hit the big screens today, December 1. The movie has caught the attention of netizens and amassed huge numbers in advance booking, beating Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur's' numbers by a big margin that is also set to release in theatres today.

The advance bookings for the T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures production film in India began on November 26. The film is expected to earn ₹60 crore on its opening day, according to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also read: Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal - who's winning? Sacnilk reported that the three national chains including PVR, INOX and Cinepolis registered the fifth-highest advance booking sale for Hindi movies and sold around 4.5 lakh tickets for the film on the first day.

For the opening day, the movie sold tickets worth around ₹33.97 crore involving 13 lakh ticket sales. The ticket sales for the first seven days have minted ₹57.61 crore gross, involving 23.5 lakh ticket sales.

Also read: Animal advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's movie gets massive momentum; check numbers The Central Board of Film Certification awarded Animal an 'A' rating which implies it covers the 18+ age group. The film has an approved runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, "If #Animal is Met with Positive response then it will have a EARTH SHATTERING ₹ 170 cr + nett 3 Days Weekend at the domestic box office."

The film is in the race to become the third Bollywood movie to open with a collection of at least ₹100 crores gross at the worldwide box office, as indicated by Sacnilk's advance booking trend data. The advance booking of "Animal" is putting in great competition with Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" which opened to ₹68 crore gross in India.

Animal is expected to gross around ₹100 -115 crore worldwide on the first day while SRK's Pathaan and Jawan minted ₹105 crore and ₹129 crore respectively on their release day.

Also read: Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 1: Check how much Vicky Kaushal's movie is expected to earn on release day Telugu-speaking states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are leading the pre-sales of the film. The lead is followed by the national capital, Delhi. At the overseas box office, Animal is projected to earn ₹41 to ₹50 crore on the first day.

On its opening day, Animal is expected to mint ₹50-60 crore gross in the Hindi version and is likely to record at least Rs10 crore gross in the dubbed Telugu version. Sacnilk further projected overall domestic opening to be at least ₹65 crore gross.

Also read: Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film all set to earn ₹ 50 crore on opening day Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, stated, " #Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it's #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor's BIGGEST OPENER."

The gangster action drama film will be released in theatres in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, the romantic crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

