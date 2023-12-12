comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's movie enters 700-crore club, becomes All-Time Blockbuster
Animal Box Office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie enters ₹700-crore club, becomes All-Time Blockbuster

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's movie has now become an All-Time Blockbuster.

Animal Box Office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal opened with a strong collection in its first week, accumulating 337.58 crore across various regions, with the highest earnings coming from the Hindi-speaking market at 300.81 crore. 

The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam markets also contributed with 33.45 crore, 2.73 crore, 52 lakh, and 7 lakh, respectively.

Also Read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors

Entering its second week, Animal witnessed a fluctuation in its daily earnings. On the second Friday, labelled as Day 8, the film's collections saw a minor dip of -5.28%, earning 22.95 crore. 

The subsequent day, Day 9, showed a remarkable rebound with a collection of 34.74 crore, marking a substantial increase of 51.37%. This upward trend continued modestly into Day 10, with collections of 36 crore, a slight increase of 3.63% from the previous day.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions

However, Day 11 brought a change in momentum, with early estimates indicating a sharp decline in collections at 13.00 crore, a significant drop of -65.28% from Day 10. This brought the total collections to 443.27 crore, with the Hindi market being the most significant contributor at 400.37 crore. 

Animal Box Office: All-Time Blockbuster

As of Day 11, Animal’s domestic gross earnings stand at 513.75 crore while the overseas collections are at 203.25 crore. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood movie has not breached the 700-crore mark and achieved the status of an All-Time Blockbuster with a worldwide collection of 717 crore. The movie has been made with a budget of 200 crore.

Also Read: Congress MP flags Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Parliament over ‘shameful’ defence for violence, says ‘my daughter cried…’

Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is now one of the five movies in 2023 that have become All-Time Blockbusters. The other four movies are The Kerala Story (budget 15 crore, BO 302 crore), Gadar 2 (budget 75 crore, BO 686 crore), Pathaan (budget 250 crore, BO 1,055 crore) and Jawan (budget 300 crore, BO 1,160 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 12 Dec 2023, 07:59 AM IST
