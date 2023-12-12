Animal Box Office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal opened with a strong collection in its first week, accumulating ₹337.58 crore across various regions, with the highest earnings coming from the Hindi-speaking market at ₹300.81 crore.

The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam markets also contributed with ₹33.45 crore, ₹2.73 crore, ₹52 lakh, and ₹7 lakh, respectively.

Entering its second week, Animal witnessed a fluctuation in its daily earnings. On the second Friday, labelled as Day 8, the film's collections saw a minor dip of -5.28%, earning ₹22.95 crore.

The subsequent day, Day 9, showed a remarkable rebound with a collection of ₹34.74 crore, marking a substantial increase of 51.37%. This upward trend continued modestly into Day 10, with collections of ₹36 crore, a slight increase of 3.63% from the previous day.

However, Day 11 brought a change in momentum, with early estimates indicating a sharp decline in collections at ₹13.00 crore, a significant drop of -65.28% from Day 10. This brought the total collections to ₹443.27 crore, with the Hindi market being the most significant contributor at ₹400.37 crore.

Animal Box Office: All-Time Blockbuster

As of Day 11, Animal’s domestic gross earnings stand at ₹513.75 crore while the overseas collections are at ₹203.25 crore. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood movie has not breached the ₹700-crore mark and achieved the status of an All-Time Blockbuster with a worldwide collection of ₹717 crore. The movie has been made with a budget of ₹200 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is now one of the five movies in 2023 that have become All-Time Blockbusters. The other four movies are The Kerala Story (budget ₹15 crore, BO ₹302 crore), Gadar 2 (budget ₹75 crore, BO ₹686 crore), Pathaan (budget 250 crore, BO ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan (budget ₹300 crore, BO ₹1,160 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.