Animal Box Office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal opened with a strong collection in its first week, accumulating ₹337.58 crore across various regions, with the highest earnings coming from the Hindi-speaking market at ₹300.81 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam markets also contributed with ₹33.45 crore, ₹2.73 crore, ₹52 lakh, and ₹7 lakh, respectively.

Also Read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors Entering its second week, Animal witnessed a fluctuation in its daily earnings. On the second Friday, labelled as Day 8, the film's collections saw a minor dip of -5.28%, earning ₹22.95 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The subsequent day, Day 9, showed a remarkable rebound with a collection of ₹34.74 crore, marking a substantial increase of 51.37%. This upward trend continued modestly into Day 10, with collections of ₹36 crore, a slight increase of 3.63% from the previous day.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions However, Day 11 brought a change in momentum, with early estimates indicating a sharp decline in collections at ₹13.00 crore, a significant drop of -65.28% from Day 10. This brought the total collections to ₹443.27 crore, with the Hindi market being the most significant contributor at ₹400.37 crore.

Animal Box Office: All-Time Blockbuster As of Day 11, Animal’s domestic gross earnings stand at ₹513.75 crore while the overseas collections are at ₹203.25 crore. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood movie has not breached the ₹700-crore mark and achieved the status of an All-Time Blockbuster with a worldwide collection of ₹717 crore. The movie has been made with a budget of ₹200 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Congress MP flags Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Parliament over ‘shameful’ defence for violence, says ‘my daughter cried…’ Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is now one of the five movies in 2023 that have become All-Time Blockbusters. The other four movies are The Kerala Story (budget ₹15 crore, BO ₹302 crore), Gadar 2 (budget ₹75 crore, BO ₹686 crore), Pathaan (budget 250 crore, BO ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan (budget ₹300 crore, BO ₹1,160 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

