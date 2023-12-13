Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s All-Time Blockbuster earns ₹737.5 crore
Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s All-Time Blockbuster is still holding strong despite a significant dip.
Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal, a Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial, has collected a robust ₹458.12 crore nett in India after Day 12. With a domestic gross of ₹530.35 crore and ₹207.15 crore overseas, the movie has earned ₹737.5 crore gross worldwide. Made with ₹200 crore, it is now an All-Time Blockbuster.