Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s All-Time Blockbuster earns 737.5 crore

Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s All-Time Blockbuster earns 737.5 crore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s All-Time Blockbuster is still holding strong despite a significant dip.

Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor has delivered an All-Time Blockbuster

Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal, a Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial, has collected a robust 458.12 crore nett in India after Day 12. With a domestic gross of 530.35 crore and 207.15 crore overseas, the movie has earned 737.5 crore gross worldwide. Made with 200 crore, it is now an All-Time Blockbuster.

The film opened to a promising start, with a Week 1 collection of 337.58 crore. It showed remarkable consistency, with a noteworthy opening in Hindi ( 300.81 crore), followed by substantial contributions from Telugu ( 33.45 crore), Tamil ( 2.73 crore), Kannada ( 52 lakh) and Malayalam ( 7 lakh) markets.

Also Read: ‘Animal’ paves the way for adult-rated films to shine at the box office

As the film progressed into its second week, fluctuations in daily collections were observed, indicative of diverse audience reception across the regions.

On Day 8, the movie experienced a slight dip, earning 22.95 crore, a decrease of -5.28% from the previous day's earnings. This was dominated by the Hindi collection at 21.56 crore, with other languages contributing marginally.

Day 9 saw a remarkable surge with a collection of 34.74 crore, marking an impressive increase of 51.37%. The Hindi version continued its dominance with 32.47 crore while other languages showed a minimal uptick in their collections.

Also Read: Animal vs Pathaan Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, who's winning?

The trend continued on Day 10, with the film garnering 36 crore, a modest growth of 3.63%, maintaining its stronghold primarily in the Hindi-speaking regions.

However, Day 11 witnessed a sharp decline in collections, earning only 13.85 crore, a significant drop of -61.53%, indicating waning interest or competing releases affecting its performance. Despite the fluctuating daily collections, Animal held its ground with early estimates on Day 12 suggesting a collection of around 13 crore.

Also Read: Animal becomes Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film

Day 12 Box Office collections

Animal’s Day 12 Box Office collection is number 6 among the all-time Bollywood best. Pathaan earned 27.5 crore on Day 12, Baahubali 2 15.75, Sultan 15.18 crore, Jawan 14.25 crore and War 13.2 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.