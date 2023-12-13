Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal, a Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial, has collected a robust ₹458.12 crore nett in India after Day 12. With a domestic gross of ₹530.35 crore and ₹207.15 crore overseas, the movie has earned ₹737.5 crore gross worldwide. Made with ₹200 crore, it is now an All-Time Blockbuster.
The film opened to a promising start, with a Week 1 collection of ₹337.58 crore. It showed remarkable consistency, with a noteworthy opening in Hindi ( ₹300.81 crore), followed by substantial contributions from Telugu ( ₹33.45 crore), Tamil ( ₹2.73 crore), Kannada ( ₹52 lakh) and Malayalam ( ₹7 lakh) markets.
Also Read: ‘Animal’ paves the way for adult-rated films to shine at the box office
As the film progressed into its second week, fluctuations in daily collections were observed, indicative of diverse audience reception across the regions.
On Day 8, the movie experienced a slight dip, earning ₹22.95 crore, a decrease of -5.28% from the previous day's earnings. This was dominated by the Hindi collection at ₹21.56 crore, with other languages contributing marginally.
Day 9 saw a remarkable surge with a collection of ₹34.74 crore, marking an impressive increase of 51.37%. The Hindi version continued its dominance with ₹32.47 crore while other languages showed a minimal uptick in their collections.
Also Read: Animal vs Pathaan Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, who's winning?
The trend continued on Day 10, with the film garnering ₹36 crore, a modest growth of 3.63%, maintaining its stronghold primarily in the Hindi-speaking regions.
However, Day 11 witnessed a sharp decline in collections, earning only ₹13.85 crore, a significant drop of -61.53%, indicating waning interest or competing releases affecting its performance. Despite the fluctuating daily collections, Animal held its ground with early estimates on Day 12 suggesting a collection of around ₹13 crore.
Also Read: Animal becomes Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film
Day 12 Box Office collections
Animal’s Day 12 Box Office collection is number 6 among the all-time Bollywood best. Pathaan earned ₹27.5 crore on Day 12, Baahubali 2 ₹15.75, Sultan ₹15.18 crore, Jawan ₹14.25 crore and War ₹13.2 crore.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.