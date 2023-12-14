Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints ₹755.6 crore; Sandeep Reddy Vanga strikes gold
Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s most successful movie in his career has minted ₹755.6 crore.
Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest Bollywood venture 'Animal,' starring the versatile Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rashmika Mandana, veteran Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has made a formidable impact at the Box Office. The film's first week amassed a hefty ₹337.58 crore nett in India. There are significant contributions from various regional markets, including Telugu and Tamil cinemas. However, the lion’s share of it came from the Hindi version.