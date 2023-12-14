comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 13 2023 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.35 0.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 293.85 3.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 236.85 2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.6 0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 619.85 1.22%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints 755.6 crore; Sandeep Reddy Vanga strikes gold
Back Back

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints ₹755.6 crore; Sandeep Reddy Vanga strikes gold

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s most successful movie in his career has minted ₹755.6 crore.

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: This is the most successful movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Animal Box Office collection Day 13: This is the most successful movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest Bollywood venture 'Animal,' starring the versatile Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rashmika Mandana, veteran Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has made a formidable impact at the Box Office. The film's first week amassed a hefty 337.58 crore nett in India. There are significant contributions from various regional markets, including Telugu and Tamil cinemas. However, the lion’s share of it came from the Hindi version.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan secretly visits Vaishno Devi before Dunki movie release; another 1,000 crore?

The movie's narrative, a complex tapestry of familial ties and dark undertones, seems to resonate well with audiences, reflected in its steady weekday collections. Despite a slight dip on Day 8, marking the second Friday with 22.95 crore, the film bounced back vigorously over the weekend. Day 9 saw a remarkable surge, raking in 34.74 crore, a significant jump from the previous day.

Also Read: ‘Animal’ paves the way for adult-rated films to shine at the box office

The following Sunday (Day 10) maintained the momentum with a collection of 36 crore, indicating the movie's stronghold amongst viewers. However, the subsequent Monday witnessed a sharp decline, as is typical for weekday trends, dropping to 13.85 crore.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s look for Fighter revealed: Fans, celebs cheer alike

As the second week progressed, 'Animal' showed resilience with a collection of 12.72 crore on Tuesday, albeit with a minor decrease from the prior day. The film's performance on the subsequent Wednesday demonstrated staying power, with early estimates showing earnings of around 10 crore.

Animal worldwide gross Box Office collection

The total Box Office collection for 'Animal' stands tall at 467.84 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at 545.6 crore while the overseas numbers are at 210 crore. Therefore, the total gross Box Office collection for the Bollywood movie is 755.6 crore after Day 13.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 07:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App