Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest Bollywood venture 'Animal,' starring the versatile Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rashmika Mandana, veteran Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has made a formidable impact at the Box Office. The film's first week amassed a hefty ₹337.58 crore nett in India. There are significant contributions from various regional markets, including Telugu and Tamil cinemas. However, the lion's share of it came from the Hindi version.

The movie's narrative, a complex tapestry of familial ties and dark undertones, seems to resonate well with audiences, reflected in its steady weekday collections. Despite a slight dip on Day 8, marking the second Friday with ₹22.95 crore, the film bounced back vigorously over the weekend. Day 9 saw a remarkable surge, raking in ₹34.74 crore, a significant jump from the previous day.

The following Sunday (Day 10) maintained the momentum with a collection of ₹36 crore, indicating the movie's stronghold amongst viewers. However, the subsequent Monday witnessed a sharp decline, as is typical for weekday trends, dropping to ₹13.85 crore.

As the second week progressed, 'Animal' showed resilience with a collection of ₹12.72 crore on Tuesday, albeit with a minor decrease from the prior day. The film's performance on the subsequent Wednesday demonstrated staying power, with early estimates showing earnings of around ₹10 crore.

Animal worldwide gross Box Office collection The total Box Office collection for 'Animal' stands tall at ₹467.84 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at ₹545.6 crore while the overseas numbers are at ₹210 crore. Therefore, the total gross Box Office collection for the Bollywood movie is ₹755.6 crore after Day 13.

