Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints 755.6 crore; Sandeep Reddy Vanga strikes gold

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's movie mints 755.6 crore; Sandeep Reddy Vanga strikes gold

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s most successful movie in his career has minted 755.6 crore.

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: This is the most successful movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career

Animal Box Office collection Day 13: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest Bollywood venture 'Animal,' starring the versatile Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rashmika Mandana, veteran Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has made a formidable impact at the Box Office. The film's first week amassed a hefty 337.58 crore nett in India. There are significant contributions from various regional markets, including Telugu and Tamil cinemas. However, the lion’s share of it came from the Hindi version.

The movie's narrative, a complex tapestry of familial ties and dark undertones, seems to resonate well with audiences, reflected in its steady weekday collections. Despite a slight dip on Day 8, marking the second Friday with 22.95 crore, the film bounced back vigorously over the weekend. Day 9 saw a remarkable surge, raking in 34.74 crore, a significant jump from the previous day.

The following Sunday (Day 10) maintained the momentum with a collection of 36 crore, indicating the movie's stronghold amongst viewers. However, the subsequent Monday witnessed a sharp decline, as is typical for weekday trends, dropping to 13.85 crore.

As the second week progressed, 'Animal' showed resilience with a collection of 12.72 crore on Tuesday, albeit with a minor decrease from the prior day. The film's performance on the subsequent Wednesday demonstrated staying power, with early estimates showing earnings of around 10 crore.

Animal worldwide gross Box Office collection

The total Box Office collection for 'Animal' stands tall at 467.84 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at 545.6 crore while the overseas numbers are at 210 crore. Therefore, the total gross Box Office collection for the Bollywood movie is 755.6 crore after Day 13.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
