Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints ₹772 crore in two weeks
Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is ruling the theatres even after two weeks.
Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Animal, featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has made a roaring impact in its first two weeks. The film kicked off with an impressive ₹337.58 crore in its opening week, signalling a strong start.