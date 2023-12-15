Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Animal, featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has made a roaring impact in its first two weeks. The film kicked off with an impressive ₹337.58 crore in its opening week, signalling a strong start. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie's momentum continued into the second week, albeit with natural fluctuations. The second Friday saw a collection of ₹22.95 crore, which was a slight dip of 5.28% from the previous day. However, Animal bounced back vigorously on its second Saturday, raking in ₹34.74 crore, marking a substantial increase of 51.37%.

Sunday collections often see a spike, and Animal was no exception, gathering ₹36 crore on its second Sunday, a modest rise of 3.63%. As weekdays began, a drop was observed, with Monday earnings at ₹13.85 crore, which was a significant fall of 61.53% from Sunday's figures.

The following days maintained a similar pattern, with ₹12.72 crore on Tuesday and an early estimate of ₹8.75 crore on Thursday, indicating the typical weekday downturn. Despite these fluctuations, the film has maintained a strong cumulative total, amassing ₹476.84 crore so far.

Ranbir Kapoor's star power and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial prowess have apparently resonated well with audiences. Animal seems poised to maintain a strong presence at the Box Office, with industry analysts watching to see if it will sustain these numbers or experience the usual tapering off as the days progress.

Animal worldwide gross Box Office collection The gross domestic collection for Animal stands at ₹557.9 crore while the overseas numbers are at ₹214.1 crore. The total gross Box Office collection for the Bollywood movie is ₹772 crore after Day 14.

