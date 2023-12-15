Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints 772 crore in two weeks

Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's movie mints 772 crore in two weeks

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is ruling the theatres even after two weeks.

Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is ruling the theatres even after two weeks.

Animal Box Office collection Day 14: Animal, featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has made a roaring impact in its first two weeks. The film kicked off with an impressive 337.58 crore in its opening week, signalling a strong start.

The movie's momentum continued into the second week, albeit with natural fluctuations. The second Friday saw a collection of 22.95 crore, which was a slight dip of 5.28% from the previous day. However, Animal bounced back vigorously on its second Saturday, raking in 34.74 crore, marking a substantial increase of 51.37%.

Sunday collections often see a spike, and Animal was no exception, gathering 36 crore on its second Sunday, a modest rise of 3.63%. As weekdays began, a drop was observed, with Monday earnings at 13.85 crore, which was a significant fall of 61.53% from Sunday's figures.

The following days maintained a similar pattern, with 12.72 crore on Tuesday and an early estimate of 8.75 crore on Thursday, indicating the typical weekday downturn. Despite these fluctuations, the film has maintained a strong cumulative total, amassing 476.84 crore so far.

Ranbir Kapoor's star power and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial prowess have apparently resonated well with audiences. Animal seems poised to maintain a strong presence at the Box Office, with industry analysts watching to see if it will sustain these numbers or experience the usual tapering off as the days progress.

Animal worldwide gross Box Office collection

The gross domestic collection for Animal stands at 557.9 crore while the overseas numbers are at 214.1 crore. The total gross Box Office collection for the Bollywood movie is 772 crore after Day 14.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
