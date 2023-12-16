comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie nears 800 crore, mints over 215 crore overseas
Back Back

Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie nears ₹800 crore, mints over ₹215 crore overseas

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's highly-successful movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film in career is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film in career is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Animal Box Office collection Day 15: In its first week, Animal garnered a robust 337.58 crore in India, headlined by a substantial 300.81 crore from the Hindi market. The Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam markets contributed 2.73 crore, 52 lakh and 7 lakh, respectively. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. This is the most successful movie in the Bollywood actor’s career.

Also Read: Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's movie gets massive response abroad, India sales open on…

The following week saw a decrease in earnings across all regions across the country. On Day 8, the film collected 22.95 crore, a 5.28% decrease from the previous day, predominantly from the Hindi-speaking audience. The trend continued on Day 9, with a 51.37% increase to 34.74 crore, primarily from the Hindi market, suggesting a strong weekend performance.

However, the momentum didn’t carry into the second week. Day 10 saw a slight increase to 36 crore, a 3.63% rise, hinting at a steady weekend tail. By Day 11, collections fell sharply by 61.53% to 13.85 crore. Day 12 continued the downward trend with 12.72 crore, marking an 8.16% drop.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

The second Wednesday, Day 13, saw collections of 10.25 crore, a 19.42% decrease from the previous day. On Day 14, the film earned 8.75 crore, which was 14.63% lower than Day 13.

By the end of the second week, Animal had a total collection of 139.26 crore, which was a significant 58.75% less than the first week's earnings, with a cumulative Hindi market collection of 130.73 crore. The early estimates for Day 15 indicate a collection of 7.50 crore although these numbers are provisional.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan secretly visits Vaishno Devi before Dunki movie release; another 1,000 crore?

Animal Box Office collection worldwide

In total, Animal has amassed 484.34 crore nett at the domestic Box Office after 15 days. It has collected 568.4 crore gross in India and 215.6 crore gross abroad. So, the total collection for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie stands at 784 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Dec 2023, 08:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App