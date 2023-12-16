Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie nears ₹800 crore, mints over ₹215 crore overseas
Animal Box Office collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's highly-successful movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Animal Box Office collection Day 15: In its first week, Animal garnered a robust ₹337.58 crore in India, headlined by a substantial ₹300.81 crore from the Hindi market. The Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam markets contributed ₹2.73 crore, ₹52 lakh and ₹7 lakh, respectively. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. This is the most successful movie in the Bollywood actor’s career.