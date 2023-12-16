Animal Box Office collection Day 15: In its first week, Animal garnered a robust ₹337.58 crore in India, headlined by a substantial ₹300.81 crore from the Hindi market. The Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam markets contributed ₹2.73 crore, ₹52 lakh and ₹7 lakh, respectively. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. This is the most successful movie in the Bollywood actor’s career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following week saw a decrease in earnings across all regions across the country. On Day 8, the film collected ₹22.95 crore, a 5.28% decrease from the previous day, predominantly from the Hindi-speaking audience. The trend continued on Day 9, with a 51.37% increase to ₹34.74 crore, primarily from the Hindi market, suggesting a strong weekend performance.

However, the momentum didn’t carry into the second week. Day 10 saw a slight increase to ₹36 crore, a 3.63% rise, hinting at a steady weekend tail. By Day 11, collections fell sharply by 61.53% to ₹13.85 crore. Day 12 continued the downward trend with ₹12.72 crore, marking an 8.16% drop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second Wednesday, Day 13, saw collections of ₹10.25 crore, a 19.42% decrease from the previous day. On Day 14, the film earned ₹8.75 crore, which was 14.63% lower than Day 13.

By the end of the second week, Animal had a total collection of ₹139.26 crore, which was a significant 58.75% less than the first week's earnings, with a cumulative Hindi market collection of ₹130.73 crore. The early estimates for Day 15 indicate a collection of ₹7.50 crore although these numbers are provisional.

Animal Box Office collection worldwide In total, Animal has amassed ₹484.34 crore nett at the domestic Box Office after 15 days. It has collected ₹568.4 crore gross in India and ₹215.6 crore gross abroad. So, the total collection for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie stands at ₹784 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

