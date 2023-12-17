On the 16th day of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, the film recorded a daily box office collection of ₹13 crore, according to information provided by Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concurrently, the movie's cumulative domestic net earnings have reached ₹498.98 crore.

Notably, the film has now crossed the ₹800 crore mark in global box office collections.

Earlier, on the eighth day, the movie recorded a collection of ₹22.95 crore, indicating a 5.28% decrease compared to the preceding day, with the majority of earnings coming from the Hindi-speaking audience.

This trend persisted on the ninth day, witnessing a 51.37% upturn to ₹34.74 crore, primarily driven by the Hindi market, indicating a robust performance over the weekend.

Nevertheless, the positive momentum observed in the first week did not extend into the second week. On the tenth day, there was a marginal uptick to ₹36 crore, reflecting a 3.63% increase and suggesting a relatively stable weekend tail.

However, by the eleventh day, collections experienced a significant decline, plummeting by 61.53% to ₹13.85 crore. The downward trend persisted on the twelfth day, with collections reaching ₹12.72 crore, indicating an 8.16% decrease.

Ranbir Kapoor's film has joined the ranks of All-Time Blockbusters in 2023, making it one of the five movies to achieve this status. The other four films that share this distinction in the same year are "The Kerala Story" (budget ₹15 crore, BO ₹302 crore), "Gadar 2" (budget ₹75 crore, BO ₹686 crore), "Pathaan" (budget ₹250 crore, BO ₹1,055 crore), and "Jawan" (budget ₹300 crore, BO ₹1,160 crore).

Earlier on December 8, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film became a topic of discussion in the Parliament this week amid a record-setting box office run.

However, many – including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan – have lambasted the film for its “justification of violence and misogyny".

“My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful," she told the Upper House of Parliament.

Animal stars film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was released last week to mixed reviews and is currently competing at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’. A section of critics and viewers have panned the film for being ‘misogynistic’ and graphically violent.

