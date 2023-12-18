Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor's film becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in Canada, Australia

Animal Box Office collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor's film becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in Canada, Australia

Livemint

  • Animal Box Office collection Day 17: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, continues to roar at the box office with a collection of 15.00 crore net in India, crossing the 500 mark.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in a frame of Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika still continues to roar at the Box office. On day 17, the film witnessed a rise in its daily collection. As per sacnilk.com report, early estimates show that the film recorded a collection of 15.00 cr net in India. With this, the film has crossed 500 mark in India collection, Sacnilk.com report shows the film has collected a total of 512.94 crore in India net.

Also read: Dunki advance booking collection: Nearly 1,50,000 tickets of Shah Rukh Khan's film sold out so far

The report also showed that the film saw an overall 24.97 percent occupancy in Hindi language while 24.27 percent in Telugu language.

Speaking of Worldwide collection, Animal's total collection stands at 817.36 crore. As per Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal has achieved a remarkable feat of becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in both Canada and Australia.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film likely to cross 100 crore mark today. Check stats here

By the end of the second week, Animal had a total collection of 139.26 crore in India net, which was a significant 58.75% less than the first week's earnings. Of the 139.26 crore collection, a cumulative Hindi market collection was of 130.73 crore. In the first week, the film collected 337.58 Crore in India where 300.81 crore was collected in Hindi language alone.

Ranbir Kapoor's film has joined the ranks of All-Time Blockbusters in 2023, making it one of the five movies to achieve this status. The other four films that share this distinction in the same year are "The Kerala Story" (budget 15 crore, BO 302 crore), "Gadar 2" (budget 75 crore, BO 686 crore), "Pathaan" (budget 250 crore, BO 1,055 crore), and "Jawan" (budget 300 crore, BO 1,160 crore).

Also Read: Congress MP flags Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Parliament over ‘shameful’ defence for violence, says ‘my daughter cried…’

Animal stars film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was released last week to mixed reviews and is currently competing at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’. A section of critics and viewers have panned the film for being ‘misogynistic’ and graphically violent.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions

Animal Reviews:

Animal has become Ranbir’s most successful film at the Box Office. With Ranbir Kapoor's acting is called to be the best in the film, the film is also being criticised for its misogyny, toxic masculinity, and violence. Bobby Deol, who plays the evil and silent character Abrar in the movie, received praise from the audience as well.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.