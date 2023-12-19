Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika continues to roar at the Box office. On Day 18, the film witnessed a rise in its daily collection. As per sacnilk.com report, early estimates show that the film recorded a collection of ₹5.5 crore net in India.

With this, the film has crossed the ₹500 mark in India collection, Sacnilk.com report shows the film has collected a total of ₹517.94 crore in India net. It also showed that the film saw an overall 12.18 percent occupancy in the Hindi language and 17.96 percent in the Telugu language.

By the end of the second week, Animal had a total collection of ₹139.26 crore in India net, which was a significant 58.75% less than the first week's earnings. Of the ₹139.26 crore collection, a cumulative Hindi market collection was ₹130.73 crore. In the first week, the film collected ₹337.58 Crore in India where ₹300.81 crore was collected in the Hindi language alone.

Ranbir Kapoor's film has joined the ranks of All-Time Blockbusters in 2023, making it one of the five movies to achieve this status. The other four films that share this distinction in the same year are "The Kerala Story" (budget ₹15 crore, BO ₹302 crore), "Gadar 2" (budget ₹75 crore, BO ₹686 crore), "Pathaan" (budget ₹250 crore, BO ₹1,055 crore), and "Jawan" (budget ₹300 crore, BO ₹1,160 crore).

All you need to know about ‘Animal’ movie

Animal stars film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was released last week to mixed reviews and is currently competing at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’. A section of critics and viewers have panned the film for being ‘misogynistic’ and graphically violent.

Animal has become Ranbir’s most successful film at the Box Office. With Ranbir Kapoor's acting being called to be the best in the film, the film is also being criticized for its misogyny, toxic masculinity, and violence. Bobby Deol, who plays the evil and silent character Abrar in the movie, received praise from the audience as well.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!