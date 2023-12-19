Animal Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints ₹5.5 crore on its third Monday
Animal Box Office collection Day 18: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, continues to roar at the box office with a collection of ₹5.5 crore net in India.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika continues to roar at the Box office. On Day 18, the film witnessed a rise in its daily collection. As per sacnilk.com report, early estimates show that the film recorded a collection of ₹5.5 crore net in India.