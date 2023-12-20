Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints ₹843 crore, to face competition from SRK’s Dunki
Animal Box Office collection Day 19: This is Ranbir Kapoor's first movie to enter the ₹500-crore club in the domestic market.
Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Animal’s total earnings now stand at a staggering ₹522.94 crore nett in the domestic market after Day 19. This is the first Ranbir Kapoor movie to mint over ₹500 crore in India. The same goes for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmika Mandana.