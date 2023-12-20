Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Animal ’s total earnings now stand at a staggering ₹522.94 crore nett in the domestic market after Day 19. This is the first Ranbir Kapoor movie to mint over ₹500 crore in India. The same goes for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmika Mandana.

Rashmika’s earlier blockbuster Pushpa, made with ₹150 crore, earned ₹267.55 crore in India. Vanga’s Hindi debut Kabir Singh, made with ₹55 crore, earned ₹278.80 crore in the domestic market. Animal is the fourth Indian movie to enter the ₹500-crore club in 2023. The other movies are Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan.

In its first week, Animal amassed ₹337.58 crore, with the Hindi version contributing ₹300.81 crore. The second week saw a collection of ₹139.26 crore, with the Hindi version still leading at ₹130.73 crore.

The third Friday (Day 15) brought in ₹8.3 crore, a slight dip of 5.14% from the previous day. Day 16, the third Saturday, saw a significant jump with ₹12.8 crore, marking a 54.22% increase.

On its third Sunday (Day 17), the film earned ₹14.5 crore, a 13.28% increase from the previous day. Day 18, the third Monday, saw a collection of ₹5.5 crore, with a decrease of 62.07%. The early estimates for Day 19 (third Tuesday) indicate earnings of around ₹5 crore.

Overall, the Bollywood movie has achieved a worldwide gross of ₹843 crore, including a domestic gross of ₹617.55 crore and an overseas gross of ₹225.45 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will be released on December 21. So, December 20 (Day 20) will probably be Animal’s final chance to earn big.

Hirani’s next, a family entertainer, is expected to draw more viewers to theatres. Animal had to face restrictions because of being an A-rated movie.

