Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints 843 crore, to face competition from SRK’s Dunki

Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints 843 crore, to face competition from SRK’s Dunki

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 19: This is Ranbir Kapoor's first movie to enter the 500-crore club in the domestic market.

Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie

Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Animal’s total earnings now stand at a staggering 522.94 crore nett in the domestic market after Day 19. This is the first Ranbir Kapoor movie to mint over 500 crore in India. The same goes for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmika Mandana.

Rashmika’s earlier blockbuster Pushpa, made with 150 crore, earned 267.55 crore in India. Vanga’s Hindi debut Kabir Singh, made with 55 crore, earned 278.80 crore in the domestic market. Animal is the fourth Indian movie to enter the 500-crore club in 2023. The other movies are Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan.

Also Read: SRK named top Asian celebrity in the world for ‘saving’ Bollywood

In its first week, Animal amassed 337.58 crore, with the Hindi version contributing 300.81 crore. The second week saw a collection of 139.26 crore, with the Hindi version still leading at 130.73 crore.

The third Friday (Day 15) brought in 8.3 crore, a slight dip of 5.14% from the previous day. Day 16, the third Saturday, saw a significant jump with 12.8 crore, marking a 54.22% increase.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints over 215 crore overseas

On its third Sunday (Day 17), the film earned 14.5 crore, a 13.28% increase from the previous day. Day 18, the third Monday, saw a collection of 5.5 crore, with a decrease of 62.07%. The early estimates for Day 19 (third Tuesday) indicate earnings of around 5 crore.

Overall, the Bollywood movie has achieved a worldwide gross of 843 crore, including a domestic gross of 617.55 crore and an overseas gross of 225.45 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will be released on December 21. So, December 20 (Day 20) will probably be Animal’s final chance to earn big.

Also Read: Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie mints over 15 crore

Hirani’s next, a family entertainer, is expected to draw more viewers to theatres. Animal had to face restrictions because of being an A-rated movie.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
