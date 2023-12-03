Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie roars in theatres, gets massive response

Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie roars in theatres, gets massive response

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' shows continued momentum.

Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's movie shows great momentum

The cinematic experience Animal has kicked off with a promising start at the Box Office, accumulating a significant collection in its initial two days across India. On Day 1, the Bollywood film garnered a net collection of 63.8 crore in India.

The Hindi version contributed 54.75 crore. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added 8.55 crore, 40 lakh, 9 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively, to the total earnings.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions

Day 2 witnessed a slight uptick in collections with an overall gross of 66.59 crore. The Hindi version continued to lead with 59.87 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions showed a commendable performance with 6.28 crore and 44 lakh, respectively. The growth from Day 1 to Day 2 was marked at 4.37%, indicating a steady interest in the film.

Animal Box Office collection: Anticipation builds for Day 3

As Animal heads into its third day, the advance booking data indicates a sustained momentum. The Hindi version, in 2D format, has amassed a gross advance booking of over 32 crore with more than 11 lakh tickets sold.

The Average Ticket Price (ATP) stands at 226 across 14,741 shows. The Telugu version follows suit with a gross of 2.4 crore, selling over 1.5 lakh tickets at an ATP of 141 for 2,141 shows.

Also Read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors

The Tamil version, not far behind, boasts an advance gross of 1.5 crore with 13,792 tickets sold at an ATP of 116 over 518 shows. The Kannada and Malayalam versions recorded advance bookings of 3.6 lakh and 670, with ticket sales of 2,551 and 5, respectively.

A notable mention is the Hindi IMAX 2D version, which has a remarkable advance gross of 9 lakh, selling 14,768 tickets for 109 shows, highlighting the film's appeal in premium formats.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office collection: Heart-winning or wallet-ruling; Know who is leading

The All India advance booking gross stands at an impressive 35.59 crore, signalling a strong weekend performance for Animal. The 3-day collection is estimated at over 165 crore. In addition to that, the overseas collection in the first two days is estimated at around 40 crore. So, the movie looks all set to breach the 200-crore mark today.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
