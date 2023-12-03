The cinematic experience Animal has kicked off with a promising start at the Box Office, accumulating a significant collection in its initial two days across India. On Day 1, the Bollywood film garnered a net collection of ₹63.8 crore in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hindi version contributed ₹54.75 crore. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively, to the total earnings.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions Day 2 witnessed a slight uptick in collections with an overall gross of ₹66.59 crore. The Hindi version continued to lead with ₹59.87 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions showed a commendable performance with ₹6.28 crore and ₹44 lakh, respectively. The growth from Day 1 to Day 2 was marked at 4.37%, indicating a steady interest in the film.

Animal Box Office collection: Anticipation builds for Day 3 As Animal heads into its third day, the advance booking data indicates a sustained momentum. The Hindi version, in 2D format, has amassed a gross advance booking of over ₹32 crore with more than 11 lakh tickets sold.

The Average Ticket Price (ATP) stands at ₹226 across 14,741 shows. The Telugu version follows suit with a gross of ₹2.4 crore, selling over 1.5 lakh tickets at an ATP of ₹141 for 2,141 shows.

Also Read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors The Tamil version, not far behind, boasts an advance gross of ₹1.5 crore with 13,792 tickets sold at an ATP of ₹116 over 518 shows. The Kannada and Malayalam versions recorded advance bookings of ₹3.6 lakh and ₹670, with ticket sales of 2,551 and 5, respectively.

A notable mention is the Hindi IMAX 2D version, which has a remarkable advance gross of ₹9 lakh, selling 14,768 tickets for 109 shows, highlighting the film's appeal in premium formats.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office collection: Heart-winning or wallet-ruling; Know who is leading The All India advance booking gross stands at an impressive ₹35.59 crore, signalling a strong weekend performance for Animal. The 3-day collection is estimated at over ₹165 crore. In addition to that, the overseas collection in the first two days is estimated at around ₹40 crore. So, the movie looks all set to breach the ₹200-crore mark today.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

