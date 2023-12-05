Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal hit the big screens on December 1 and its collection has crossed the ₹240-crore mark at the Indian Box Office within four days.

According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹241.43 crore net in India within four days of its release. It seems to have passed the Monday test by maintaining steady numbers. On its fourth day (Monday) the film collected ₹39.9 crore at the Indian box office.

On its third day, the film collected ₹71.46 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day, the film collected ₹66.27 crore which brings its first weekend total to ₹137.73 crore.

On its first day in theatres, the film collected ₹63.8 crore and has been making rounds since its release because of its mass popularity. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 48.92% on December 4.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said that Yash Raj Film Studios should revive the Dhoom franchise with Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4. He made this suggestion over the actor's impressive performance in Animal.