Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal hit the big screens on December 1 and its collection has crossed the ₹240-crore mark at the Indian Box Office within four days.

According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹241.43 crore net in India within four days of its release. It seems to have passed the Monday test by maintaining steady numbers. On its fourth day (Monday) the film collected ₹39.9 crore at the Indian box office.

On its third day, the film collected ₹71.46 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day, the film collected ₹66.27 crore which brings its first weekend total to ₹137.73 crore.

On its first day in theatres, the film collected ₹63.8 crore and has been making rounds since its release because of its mass popularity. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 48.92% on December 4.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said that Yash Raj Film Studios should revive the Dhoom franchise with Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4. He made this suggestion over the actor's impressive performance in Animal.

The makers of Animal on Monday informed that the movie had grossed ₹356 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of the film on X and stated, "Box office tsunami! Weekend collection ₹356 crore worldwide gross."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, praised the movie with terms such as tsunami, hurricane, typhon. He stated that, despite being granted an ‘A’ certification, Animal registered a remarkable box office collection and accumulated ₹176.58 crore in the Hindi version

The gangster action drama film was released in theatres in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, the romantic crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

The Central Board of Film Certification awarded Animal an 'A' rating which implies it covers the 18+ age group. The film has an approved runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

