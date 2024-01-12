Animal Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranbir Kapoor's film roars past ₹900 crore mark, showing strength
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal crosses 900 crore mark worldwide on its 42nd day in theaters, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" continued its box office rampage, crossing the coveted 900 crore mark worldwide on its 42nd day in theaters. The movie, released on December 1, is a dark gangster drama that surpassed expectations with its sustained draw and now sits comfortably as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.