Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" continued its box office rampage, crossing the coveted 900 crore mark worldwide on its 42nd day in theaters. The movie, released on December 1, is a dark gangster drama that surpassed expectations with its sustained draw and now sits comfortably as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Day 42 saw the film rake in an estimated ₹0.35 crore net collection in India across Hindi screenings. While a significant drop from its opening days, the figure demonstrates impressive staying power amidst competition from new releases. The global tally, however, paints a more vibrant picture, pushing the international collections past 244 crore and the worldwide total soaring past 900 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

After a successful six-week run in cinemas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, continued to be a profitable venture for its creators. Despite facing tough competition from high-budget films such as Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki," Prabhas' "Salaar," and DCEU's "Aquaman 2," the movie has successfully navigated challenges.

Each of the three movies he has helmed thus far has achieved blockbuster status, yet each has not been without its share of controversy. Much like "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" before it, "Animal" has faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. However, similar concerns had minimal impact on the success of "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," and they don't seem to be hindering "Animal" either. Interestingly, the film is pushing boundaries with both its A certificate rating and an almost three-and-a-half-hour runtime. Additionally, "Animal" features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

