Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie having a blast, minting massive money worldwide

Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie having a blast, minting massive money worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie continues to mint massive money.

Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's movie has turned out to be one of the biggest for Bollywood in 2023

Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has made a massive impact at the Box Office. In just five days, it has minted 425 crore worldwide. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

The film kicked off its journey on the first Friday with an impressive net collection of 63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing 54.75 crore. The subsequent languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, added to the tally with 8.55 crore, 40 lakh, 9 lakh and 1 lakh respectively.

Also Read: Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer film worldwide collection surpasses 350 crore mark

Following the opening day, Animal saw a slight uptick on its first Saturday, earning 66.27 crore net across India. This was a 3.87% increase from the previous day, with Hindi again leading at 58.37 crore and the other languages showing a modest rise in their contributions.

The upward trend continued into the first Sunday, Day 3, where collections peaked at 71.46 crore, marking a 7.83% growth from Saturday's figures. The Hindi version accounted for 63.46 crore of the day's earnings.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions

The movie passed the Monday test with net collections dropping to 43.96 crore while the Hindi collections were at 40.06 crore. The early estimates for Tuesday, Day 5, suggest a net collection of 38.25 crore, taking the India gross collection to 292.6 crore. The Bollywood movie has minted 132.4 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to 425 crore.

Animal: One of the biggest Bollywood movies in 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest movie has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood movies in 2023, falling in the likes of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. It is already challenging Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which has earned 460 crore since its release on November 12.

Animal will now look to breach Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which has earned 605.25 crore worldwide since its release on October 19. The next in line will be Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which earned 686 crore worldwide on August 11. However, the movie is still far away from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( 1,055 crore) and Jawan ( 1,160 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
