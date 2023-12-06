Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has made a massive impact at the Box Office. In just five days, it has minted ₹425 crore worldwide. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film kicked off its journey on the first Friday with an impressive net collection of ₹63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing ₹54.75 crore. The subsequent languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, added to the tally with ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

Also Read: Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer film worldwide collection surpasses ₹ 350 crore mark Following the opening day, Animal saw a slight uptick on its first Saturday, earning ₹66.27 crore net across India. This was a 3.87% increase from the previous day, with Hindi again leading at ₹58.37 crore and the other languages showing a modest rise in their contributions.

The upward trend continued into the first Sunday, Day 3, where collections peaked at ₹71.46 crore, marking a 7.83% growth from Saturday's figures. The Hindi version accounted for ₹63.46 crore of the day's earnings.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions The movie passed the Monday test with net collections dropping to ₹43.96 crore while the Hindi collections were at ₹40.06 crore. The early estimates for Tuesday, Day 5, suggest a net collection of ₹38.25 crore, taking the India gross collection to ₹292.6 crore. The Bollywood movie has minted ₹132.4 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to ₹425 crore.

Animal: One of the biggest Bollywood movies in 2023 Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood movies in 2023, falling in the likes of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. It is already challenging Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which has earned ₹460 crore since its release on November 12.

Animal will now look to breach Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which has earned ₹605.25 crore worldwide since its release on October 19. The next in line will be Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which earned ₹686 crore worldwide on August 11. However, the movie is still far away from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

