comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 15:52:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.8 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.1 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 224.4 0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.4 1.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.15 -1.52%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie on fire, looks to become most successful film in RK’s career
Back Back

Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie on fire, looks to become most successful film in RK’s career

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie looks all set to breach the ₹500-crore mark.

Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's movie is all set to reach ₹500 crore on Day 7 (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's movie is all set to reach 500 crore on Day 7 (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is on the verge of hitting a significant milestone, nearing 500 crore in gross worldwide revenue. The Bollywood movie, released on December 1, has seen a strong performance at the Box Office, as indicated by the daily net collections reported from its opening week.

On its first day, the movie gathered a robust sum of 63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing 54.75 crore. The subsequent languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, brought in 8.55 crore, 40 lakh, 9 lakh and 1 lakh respectively.

The momentum continued into the first Saturday, with a slight increase of 3.87%, totalling 66.27 crore for the day. The breakdown showed the Hindi version earning 58.37 crore and the regional languages adding up to nearly 8 crore.

Also Read: Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie having a blast, minting massive money worldwide

The first Sunday witnessed a further surge of 7.83% in collections, summing up to 71.46 crore. This uptick indicated a strengthening of the movie's position in the market, with the Hindi version alone pulling in 63.46 crore. The movie passed the Monday test, with a Box Office collection of 43.96 crore. On the first Tuesday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie collected 37.47 crore.

By the first Wednesday, the movie managed to secure 30 crore, based on early estimates. This brought the total net collection in India to 312.96 crore, contributing significantly to the movie's path towards the 500-crore mark.

Also Read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors

As of now, Animal’s gross domestic revenue stands at 337 crore. With a business of 144 crore overseas, the movie has minted 481 crore. If the ongoing trend continues, the movie is all set to breach the 500-crore mark on Day 7. The movie has already collected 6.35 crore in advance booking.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Box Office performance

While Animal may already look to be a blockbuster, This is Ranbir Kapoor’s third consecutive success at the Box Office. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly made with 200 crore, collected 223 crore at the Box Office.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions

Before that, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, made with around 400 crore, minted 431 crore. Shamshera failed to impress the audience and bombed at the Box Office. Made with 150 crore, the movie managed to make just 60.75 crore. Sanju remains Ranbir’s career-best, with a worldwide collection of 588.50 crore. In the coming days, Animal seems all set to become Ranbir’s most successful film at the Box Office.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 07:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App