Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie on fire, looks to become most successful film in RK’s career
Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is on the verge of hitting a significant milestone, nearing ₹500 crore in gross worldwide revenue. The Bollywood movie, released on December 1, has seen a strong performance at the Box Office, as indicated by the daily net collections reported from its opening week.