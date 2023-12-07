Animal Box Office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is on the verge of hitting a significant milestone, nearing ₹500 crore in gross worldwide revenue. The Bollywood movie, released on December 1, has seen a strong performance at the Box Office, as indicated by the daily net collections reported from its opening week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its first day, the movie gathered a robust sum of ₹63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing ₹54.75 crore. The subsequent languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, brought in ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

The momentum continued into the first Saturday, with a slight increase of 3.87%, totalling ₹66.27 crore for the day. The breakdown showed the Hindi version earning ₹58.37 crore and the regional languages adding up to nearly ₹8 crore.

The first Sunday witnessed a further surge of 7.83% in collections, summing up to ₹71.46 crore. This uptick indicated a strengthening of the movie's position in the market, with the Hindi version alone pulling in ₹63.46 crore. The movie passed the Monday test, with a Box Office collection of ₹43.96 crore. On the first Tuesday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie collected ₹37.47 crore.

By the first Wednesday, the movie managed to secure ₹30 crore, based on early estimates. This brought the total net collection in India to ₹312.96 crore, contributing significantly to the movie's path towards the 500-crore mark.

As of now, Animal's gross domestic revenue stands at ₹337 crore. With a business of ₹144 crore overseas, the movie has minted ₹481 crore. If the ongoing trend continues, the movie is all set to breach the ₹500-crore mark on Day 7. The movie has already collected ₹6.35 crore in advance booking.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Box Office performance While Animal may already look to be a blockbuster, This is Ranbir Kapoor’s third consecutive success at the Box Office. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly made with ₹200 crore, collected ₹223 crore at the Box Office.

Before that, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, made with around ₹400 crore, minted ₹431 crore. Shamshera failed to impress the audience and bombed at the Box Office. Made with ₹150 crore, the movie managed to make just ₹60.75 crore. Sanju remains Ranbir's career-best, with a worldwide collection of ₹588.50 crore. In the coming days, Animal seems all set to become Ranbir's most successful film at the Box Office.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

