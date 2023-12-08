Animal Box Office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses ₹500 cr mark worldwide
Animal Box Office collection Day 6: The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
Animal Box Office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has crossed the ₹500 crore mark in gross worldwide revenue. The Bollywood movie, released on December 1, has shown a strong hold at the Box Office since its release.
Speaking of the Day 7 collection, as per Sacnilk.com report, the film collected ₹25.50 crore net in India, taking the overall collection to ₹313.35 crore in India net.
Animal Box office so far:
On its first day, the movie gathered a robust sum of ₹63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing ₹54.75 crore. The subsequent languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, brought in ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.
The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
