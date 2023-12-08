Animal Box Office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has crossed the ₹500 crore mark in gross worldwide revenue. The Bollywood movie, released on December 1, has shown a strong hold at the Box Office since its release.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Production house T-Series shared the collection update of "Animal" on X, stating that the film has earned ₹527.6 crore within six days of its release. "#Animal Explosion Continues, #AnimalHuntBegins," the banner captioned on its social media post.

Speaking of the Day 7 collection, as per Sacnilk.com report, the film collected ₹25.50 crore net in India, taking the overall collection to ₹313.35 crore in India net.

Animal Box office so far:

On its first day, the movie gathered a robust sum of ₹63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing ₹54.75 crore. The subsequent languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, brought in ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

