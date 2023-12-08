Animal Box Office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has crossed the ₹500 crore mark in gross worldwide revenue. The Bollywood movie, released on December 1, has shown a strong hold at the Box Office since its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions Production house T-Series shared the collection update of "Animal" on X, stating that the film has earned ₹527.6 crore within six days of its release. "#Animal Explosion Continues, #AnimalHuntBegins," the banner captioned on its social media post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the Day 7 collection, as per Sacnilk.com report, the film collected ₹25.50 crore net in India, taking the overall collection to ₹313.35 crore in India net. The report added that film saw an overall occupancy of 30.43 percent in Hindi language while 23.43 percent in Telugu language, 20.64 percent occupancy in Tamil language.

Also Read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors Animal Box office so far: On Day 1, the movie gathered a robust sum of ₹63.8 crore, with the Hindi version contributing ₹54.75 crore. The subsequent languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, brought in ₹8.55 crore, ₹40 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

On Day 2, the film collected ₹66.27 crore with 58.37 crore alone in Hindi language. While on day 3, it collected ₹73.46 crore in India net collection, ₹43.96 crore on Day 4, ₹37.47 crore on Day 5 and ₹30.39 crore on Day 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Animal Reviews: With the collection, Animal is set to become Ranbir’s most successful film at the Box Office. With Ranbir Kapoor's acting is called to be the best in the film, the film is also being criticised for its misogyny, toxic masculinity, and violence. Bobby Deol, who plays the evil and silent character Abrar in the movie, received praise from the audience as well.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan has slammed the film and called out the song 'Arjan Vailly' in the film and raised concern. She said that Arjan Vailly was a prominent figure in Sikh history. He was the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa from the 19th century and is known for his bravery and valour. Ranjan said the film's use of the song to highlight the gang war was offensive. She has also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification about how they give nod to these types of films that are disease for our society.

About Animal The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.