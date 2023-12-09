Animal Box Office collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie now a legit Bollywood blockbuster
Animal Box Office collection Day 8: Even after eight days, Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie is still going strong.
Animal Box Office collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal, now a legitimate blockbuster has made a significant splash at the global Box Office. It has amassed an impressive worldwide gross of ₹563.3 crore after 8 days. This figure reflects the film's broad appeal and successful reception across various markets.
The Guardian slammed Ranbir’s “Andrew-Tate-esque one-liners about alpha males and women’s submission" and called the movie “a poor man’s version of The Godfather or Scarface".
Ranjeet Ranjan, an MP from Chhattisgarh, earlier said that her daughter had left the theatres crying. "My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful," she said in Rajya Sabha.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
