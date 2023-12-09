Animal Box Office collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal , now a legitimate blockbuster has made a significant splash at the global Box Office. It has amassed an impressive worldwide gross of ₹563.3 crore after 8 days. This figure reflects the film's broad appeal and successful reception across various markets.

Breaking down the day-to-day performance, Animal had a robust opening week, collecting a total of ₹337.58 crore. This sum is further detailed by regional earnings, with Hindi language collections at ₹300.81 crore, followed by the Telugu version, which brought in ₹33.45 crore.

Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam language versions of the film contributed ₹2.73 crore, ₹52 lakh and ₹7 lakh respectively, showcasing the film's pan-Indian reach.

On the eighth day, the second Friday following its release, Animal continued its successful run, with early estimates indicating an additional ₹23.50 crore in earnings. This brings the India net collection total to ₹361.08 crore. The Day 8 figures suggest that Animal is maintaining a strong momentum at the Box Office, likely buoyed by positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim.

Extreme reactions to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The movie is being hailed by several celebs and fans alike. On the contrary, there have been some highly-negative reactions about the extreme violence. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, just like his previous movie Kabir Singh, has been accused of “toxic masculinity" and “misogyny" in the movie.

Actor Allu Arjun is one of the latest celebrities to praise the movie. “Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created," he wrote.