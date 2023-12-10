comScore
Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's movie mints ₹600 crore, becomes RK's most successful film

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has now surpassed Sanju to become the most successful film of Ranbir Kapoor's career.

Animal Box Office collection Day 9: This is the most successful film in Ranbir Kapoor's career (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Animal Box Office collection Day 9: This is the most successful film in Ranbir Kapoor's career (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal has reached a staggering 600 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film, which opened to audiences on December 1, has shown remarkable performance in domestic and international markets alike.

Within India, Animal has amassed a net collection of 398.87 crore, contributing massively to its overall tally. The gross figures stand higher at 429.2 crore. Overseas, Animal has not shied away from making its mark, with a substantial collection of 170.8 crore.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie now a legit Bollywood blockbuster

The film's day-wise collections have remained strong, with the first week amassing 337.58 crore. The following days saw a slight dip, which is customary for most theatrical releases, yet Animal managed to pull in 22.95 crore on the second Friday and an early estimate of 37 crore on the second Saturday.

Animal becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s most successful film

Animal has now surpassed Sanju to become the most successful film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, had a worldwide collection of 588.50 crore. Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s third consecutive success at the Box Office. 

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on Fighter teaser: More beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone…

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly made with 200 crore, collected 223 crore at the Box Office. Before that, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, made with around 400 crore, minted 431 crore. 

Criticism for Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is under scrutiny for its portrayal of extreme violence and has been criticised for promoting "toxic masculinity" and "misogyny", similar to the director's previous work Kabir Singh.

The Guardian criticised the film for its problematic dialogue and unfavourably called it “a poor man’s version of The Godfather".

Chhattisgarh MP Ranjeet Ranjan reported that her daughter, along with other children, left the cinema in distress due to the film's content. She criticised the movie in Rajya Sabha for its glorification of violence and misogynistic undertones.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 10 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST
