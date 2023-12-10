Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's movie mints ₹600 crore, becomes RK's most successful film
Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has now surpassed Sanju to become the most successful film of Ranbir Kapoor's career.
Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal has reached a staggering ₹600 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film, which opened to audiences on December 1, has shown remarkable performance in domestic and international markets alike.