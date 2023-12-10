Animal Box Office collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie Animal has reached a staggering ₹600 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film, which opened to audiences on December 1, has shown remarkable performance in domestic and international markets alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within India, Animal has amassed a net collection of ₹398.87 crore, contributing massively to its overall tally. The gross figures stand higher at ₹429.2 crore. Overseas, Animal has not shied away from making its mark, with a substantial collection of ₹170.8 crore.

The film's day-wise collections have remained strong, with the first week amassing ₹337.58 crore. The following days saw a slight dip, which is customary for most theatrical releases, yet Animal managed to pull in ₹22.95 crore on the second Friday and an early estimate of ₹37 crore on the second Saturday.

Animal becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s most successful film Animal has now surpassed Sanju to become the most successful film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, had a worldwide collection of ₹588.50 crore. Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s third consecutive success at the Box Office.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on Fighter teaser: More beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone… Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly made with ₹200 crore, collected ₹223 crore at the Box Office. Before that, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, made with around ₹400 crore, minted ₹431 crore.

Criticism for Animal Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is under scrutiny for its portrayal of extreme violence and has been criticised for promoting "toxic masculinity" and "misogyny", similar to the director's previous work Kabir Singh.

The Guardian criticised the film for its problematic dialogue and unfavourably called it “a poor man’s version of The Godfather".

Chhattisgarh MP Ranjeet Ranjan reported that her daughter, along with other children, left the cinema in distress due to the film's content. She criticised the movie in Rajya Sabha for its glorification of violence and misogynistic undertones.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

