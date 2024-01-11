Hello User
Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints over 900 crore globally

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints over 900 crore globally

Livemint

  • Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal has crossed 900 crore worldwide despite being labeled as misogynistic and violent.

Animal Box Office collection: Film rakes in 900 crore globally

Ranbir Kapoor's starrer film Animal has continued to show its magic at the box office despite being in theatres for more than 40 days.

The action film has minted more than 900 crore worldwide as per the media reports.

In the domestic market, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film raked in 550.85 crore. "Animal", a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labeled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

Prabhas' Salaar strikes 600 crore mark amid dwindling numbers at Box Office

Recently, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar took an apparent swipe at film Animal. He said, “I believe it’s a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that the society will applaud. For instance, if there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that’s very dangerous," Akhtar said".

The film Animal, released on 1 December, earned 63.8 crore on its opening day. In the first week, the film minted 337.58 crore, in the second week, Animal earned 54.45 crore, in the third week, the film raked in 9.57 crore and by the fourth week, Animal earned 7.18 crore.

The revenge action drama continues to do business despite facing competition from Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Prabhas’ Salaar, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's earns 444.4 cr worldwide

Animal among the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has managed to produce a movie that is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

The film stands in the league of Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 922.17 crore), Pathaan ( 1,047 crore), Jawan ( 1,160 crore) and Dangal ( 2,070.3 crore), respectively.

Film Animal OTT release

There is a lot of interest in Animal's OTT release. Some reports suggested that the film will released on Netflix in January this year. The final date and details are yet to be announced.

