Ranbir Kapoor's starrer film Animal has continued to show its magic at the box office despite being in theatres for more than 40 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The action film has minted more than ₹900 crore worldwide as per the media reports.

In the domestic market, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film raked in ₹550.85 crore. "Animal", a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labeled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar took an apparent swipe at film Animal. He said, “I believe it’s a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that the society will applaud. For instance, if there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that’s very dangerous," Akhtar said".

The film Animal, released on 1 December, earned ₹63.8 crore on its opening day. In the first week, the film minted ₹337.58 crore, in the second week, Animal earned ₹54.45 crore, in the third week, the film raked in ₹9.57 crore and by the fourth week, Animal earned ₹7.18 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenge action drama continues to do business despite facing competition from Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Prabhas’ Salaar, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Animal among the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has managed to produce a movie that is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film stands in the league of Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹922.17 crore), Pathaan ( ₹1,047 crore), Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore) and Dangal ( ₹2,070.3 crore), respectively.

Film Animal OTT release There is a lot of interest in Animal's OTT release. Some reports suggested that the film will released on Netflix in January this year. The final date and details are yet to be announced.

