Animal Box Office collection: Ranbir’s movie sees 76% jump on 6th Saturday, eyes ₹900 crore before OTT release
Animal Box Office Collection: Despite competition from other films, Ranbir Kapoor's movie continues to do well at the Box Office, minting ₹549.42 crore net in India and ₹654.65 crore gross in the domestic market. It has done business worth ₹898.65 crore so far.
Animal Box Office Collection: It’s been 37 days since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released in theatres. On January 6, a Saturday, it saw the biggest jump so far in the domestic Box Office. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted ₹88 lakh, a 76% increase from the previous day. The movie’s business is not restricted to Hindi viewers only. ₹8 lakh of those came from Telugu viewers.