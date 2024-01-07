Animal Box Office Collection: It’s been 37 days since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released in theatres. On January 6, a Saturday, it saw the biggest jump so far in the domestic Box Office. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted ₹88 lakh, a 76% increase from the previous day. The movie’s business is not restricted to Hindi viewers only. ₹8 lakh of those came from Telugu viewers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' OTT release: Salman-Katrina's movie starts streaming The movie, upon having an opening of ₹63.8 crore, minted ₹337.58 crore in the first week. Ranbir Kapoor’s latest Bollywood venture minted ₹139.26 crore in the second week, ₹54.45 crore in the third week, ₹9.57 in the fourth week and ₹7.18 crore in the fifth week. The revenge action drama continues to do business despite facing competition from Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Animal among Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films Meanwhile, it has grossed ₹549.42 crore net in India, ₹654.65 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹244 crore in the overseas market. At this moment, the movie has done business worth ₹.898.65 crore, inching closer to the ₹900-crore mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Watch THESE movies or web series over the weekend Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with his second Hindi film and third in his career, has managed to produce a movie that is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Now, it stands in the league of Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹922.17 crore), Pathaan ( ₹1,047 crore), Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore) and Dangal ( ₹2,070.3 crore).

Also Read: Top 10 acting performances of 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and more Animal OTT release Amid massive interest among viewers for Animal movie’s OTT release, media reports suggest that the Bollywood movie will be streamed on Netflix. Reports also suggest that the movie will be available on the OTT platform no later than in January 2024.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

