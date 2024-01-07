Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal Box Office collection: Ranbir's movie sees 76% jump on 6th Saturday, eyes 900 crore before OTT release

Animal Box Office collection: Ranbir’s movie sees 76% jump on 6th Saturday, eyes 900 crore before OTT release

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal Box Office Collection: Despite competition from other films, Ranbir Kapoor's movie continues to do well at the Box Office, minting 549.42 crore net in India and 654.65 crore gross in the domestic market. It has done business worth 898.65 crore so far.

Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's movie has minted 654.65 crore gross in the domestic market

Animal Box Office Collection: It’s been 37 days since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released in theatres. On January 6, a Saturday, it saw the biggest jump so far in the domestic Box Office. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted 88 lakh, a 76% increase from the previous day. The movie’s business is not restricted to Hindi viewers only. 8 lakh of those came from Telugu viewers.

The movie, upon having an opening of 63.8 crore, minted 337.58 crore in the first week. Ranbir Kapoor’s latest Bollywood venture minted 139.26 crore in the second week, 54.45 crore in the third week, 9.57 in the fourth week and 7.18 crore in the fifth week. The revenge action drama continues to do business despite facing competition from Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Animal among Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films

Meanwhile, it has grossed 549.42 crore net in India, 654.65 crore gross in the domestic market and 244 crore in the overseas market. At this moment, the movie has done business worth .898.65 crore, inching closer to the 900-crore mark.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with his second Hindi film and third in his career, has managed to produce a movie that is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Now, it stands in the league of Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 922.17 crore), Pathaan ( 1,047 crore), Jawan ( 1,160 crore) and Dangal ( 2,070.3 crore).

Animal OTT release

Amid massive interest among viewers for Animal movie’s OTT release, media reports suggest that the Bollywood movie will be streamed on Netflix. Reports also suggest that the movie will be available on the OTT platform no later than in January 2024.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
