Animal in IMAX, Tanhaji in 3D: Will the new tricks work?
Summary
- Animal, Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release in IMAX, entering a field dominated by Hollywood. Even though these are converted to the special formats post-production, viewership for such premium experiences is growing.
NEW DELHI : For a long time, Hollywood ruled India's IMAX and 3D screens, offering immersive viewing of movies rich in action and special effects. Now, local fare is gracing these premium formats, bringing differentiation for the movie-makers and new experiences for the movie lover.