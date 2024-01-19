Animal OTT release in trouble? Delhi HC summons Netflix, T-Series over plea to restrain Ranbir Kapoor's movie
Delhi High Court has summoned Netflix India, T-Series and Cluver Max Entertainment over the release of the film 'Animal' on digital and satellite platforms.
The Delhi High Court has summoned Netflix India, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T-Series) and Cluver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly Sony Pictures), co-producers of the Bollywood film Animal, as per PTI. Cine 1 Studios’ plea seeks to halt the release of Animal on digital and satellite platforms.