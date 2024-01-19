The Delhi High Court has summoned Netflix India, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T-Series) and Cluver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly Sony Pictures), co-producers of the Bollywood film Animal , as per PTI. Cine 1 Studios’ plea seeks to halt the release of Animal on digital and satellite platforms.

Justice Sanjeev Narula mandated that the defendants submit affidavits to acknowledge or refute the documents presented by Cine 1 Studios. The High Court's order was clear: without these affidavits, the defendants' written statements won't be considered. The court scheduled a hearing for pleadings and marking of exhibits on March 15. It also warned that parties failing to acknowledge documents could face financial penalties.

The High Court has directed the defendants to respond to the interim plea, which seeks a stay on the film's release on OTT and satellite platforms, by January 20. A hearing for this matter is set for January 22.

Representing Cine 1 Studios, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi highlighted their lack of revenue details from the film, including box office collections and rights earnings. In contrast, Amit Sibal, representing Super Cassettes, argued that Cine 1 Studios had not invested financially in the film and relinquished its intellectual property rights as part of an amended agreement.

What’s the conflict?

The conflict centres around the financial and intellectual property aspects of Animal. Cine 1 Studios claims entitlement to a 35% profit share and intellectual property rights, as per their agreement. They also allege that Super Cassettes incurred expenses and collected revenues without sharing details or making due payments.

“They (Super Cassettes) have been collecting all the money but I have not been paid a single penny... I have a long relationship with them but they have no respect for the agreement. I had regard for the relationship and the sanctity of the contract, therefore, I did not rush to court," the plaintiff has submitted.

At the heart of the dispute lies a breach of agreement claim by Cine 1 Studios. They allege non-payment for their role in the film's production. While Super Cassettes claims to have paid ₹2.6 crore, Cine 1 Studios disputes this, suggesting the document proving payment might be fraudulent.

Animal OTT release

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol. The revenge drama, released in theatres on December 1, 2023, has collected over ₹900 crore.

According to PTI, Animal’s OTT release on Netflix is scheduled for January 26.

(With PTI inputs)

