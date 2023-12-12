‘Animal’ paves the way for adult-rated films to shine at the box office
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office alone
New Delhi: Despite an adult rating (A-rating), over three hours of running time, and contrasting reviews, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office alone. Theatre owners and trade experts say while it is more common for family films that appeal to all demographics to clock big numbers at the box office in India, the film has done an unusual job of catering to young, male audiences who will bring in repeat value.