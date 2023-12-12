comScore
‘Animal’ paves the way for adult-rated films to shine at the box office

 Lata Jha

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office alone

Animal has done an unusual job of catering to young, male audiences who will bring in repeat value. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Animal has done an unusual job of catering to young, male audiences who will bring in repeat value. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

New Delhi: Despite an adult rating (A-rating), over three hours of running time, and contrasting reviews, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the 400 crore mark at the domestic box office alone. Theatre owners and trade experts say while it is more common for family films that appeal to all demographics to clock big numbers at the box office in India, the film has done an unusual job of catering to young, male audiences who will bring in repeat value.

While A-rated films do not have the best track record in the Indian movie business, Bollywood had a long tradition of male-centric, action movies in the 1980s and 90s that gradually gave way to romantic comedies and dramas.

In the recent past, a handful of A-rated films such as Kabir Singh, also directed by Animal film-maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Hollywood psychological thriller Joker, have done well, making 278.24 crore and 67.95 crore at the Indian box office, respectively.

“The global success of Animal underscores the impact of multiple factors—A-list actors, innovative storytelling, and pre-release buzz generated through both social media and offline platforms. Post the initial week, the sustained success (of films) often hinges on positive word-of-mouth and critical reviews," said Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India.

He added that family-oriented films such as Barbie, Gadar and Jawan have emerged as favourites among audiences in recent times. Unlike some A-rated films that target specific demographics, family-oriented movies often aim for broader appeal, leveraging themes and narratives that resonate with a wider audience.

“As a result, they tend to have competitive box office numbers, driven by the collective interest of families seeking wholesome entertainment," Sampat said.

The trend of family entertainers dominating the box office is more recent, in fact, post the 2000s.

Male-driven titles were once the mainstay of the 1980s and 90s when action movies starring the likes of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty made huge numbers without much support from female audiences, according to film trade experts.

“Action films such as Pathaan and Gadar 2 have also done well this year but they were all a good blend of universal emotions and clocked in impressive fem-ale following. Animal, on the other hand, has mainly seen the youth coming in," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

He added that audiences especially in small towns have taken to a mainstream star like Kapoor appearing in a role with overtly grey tones, acting almost villainous. To be sure though, films don’t grow beyond a certain box office number if families don’t flock in.

“There is at least a sizeable 100-150 crore left out," Chauhan said.

Pankaj Jaysinh, chief executive officer, distribution and film services, UFO Moviez, pointed out that like Animal, another recent hit KGF: Chapter 2 that had crossed the 400 crore mark, was also excessive in its depiction of violence. “Over the last decade or so, the thinking has changed, and as long as the making is good and gripping, audiences venture out to the theatres irrespective of bold scenes or content," Jaysinh said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 10:54 PM IST
