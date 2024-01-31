Animal takes Netflix by storm: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie watched for 20.8 million hours in 3 days, rules in 16 countries
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has surpassed Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in viewership on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, after wowing the viewers in theatres, has taken the streaming world by storm. It has amassed 20.8 million viewing hours from a substantial 6.2 million views in just the initial 72 hours of its Netflix debut, as per Sacnilk.
